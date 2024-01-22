Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya was a profoundly spiritual and fulfilling experience for singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Expressing his sentiments to ANI, Nautiyal said, "I could sense such energy, self-confidence, and an abundance of love for Lord Ram. My mind is at peace, and my soul is satisfied."

Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota, present at the mega event, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for orchestrating the entire Pran Pratishtha ceremony and delivering an impactful speech. Speaking to ANI, Jalota said,"Everyone is so excited and I am also very happy. Modi ji gave a beautiful speech.... It enlightened my heart...I have been singing bhajans for the last 63 years, and now I will sing even more."

Parliamentarian and accomplished classical dancer Sonal Mansingh shared her joy regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha.'

Folk singer and Padma awardee Malini Awasthi shared, "I am speechless. I was dancing and crying tears of joy. What a divine form (of Ram Lalla)! We are fortunate to be in an era of technology that we could see this while sitting at home..."

"What has happened today is unimaginable...," added Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM on Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. Following the Pran Pratishtha, the temple will be opened to the public a day later.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

