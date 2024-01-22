Los Angeles, Jan 22: Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara and Lionel Messi dined out with their friends. The actress, 51, was pictured at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, alongside the Inter Miami CF player, 36, and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, and lots of their friends. The party also included some of Messi’s Inter Miami teammates like Luis Suarez, 36, and his wife Sofia Balbi, 34, reports ‘People’ magazine. Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles on the Lavender Carpet at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia (View Pics).

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, 35, and his wife Elena Galera, 33, were also in attendance for the group dinner, as well as defender Jordi Alba, 34, and his wife Romarey Ventura, 34. As per ‘People’, Vergara wore a black lace, strapless corset with a matching peplum leather midi-skirt for the sporty night out, while Messi opted for a black jacket, Nike trainers and an illustrated white t-shirt. The gang appeared to be in great spirits as they gathered for a group photo in front of the restaurant’s bar. “Miami”, Vergara wrote in her Instagram caption as she shared a carousel post of her time in the city.

In the following snaps, the star posed for all ladies’ group photos while posing by her table in the Miami hot spot. Newly-single Vergara’s Miami outing comes after she recently revealed she wants to spend more time in New York City due to having more options with men there. “Who doesn’t love New York City?" Vergara told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. "It’s the people, it’s the energy. I think that you have more options with men also. I’m single now," she said. “I’m going to spend more time in New York. And also there’s great food here in New York, too," Fallon added, to which Vergara replied, “There’s great food for when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes."

