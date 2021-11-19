Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release on January 26 next year.

On Friday, Kher took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers.

"Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know about their story of genocide. There was every attempt made to suppress the darkest tragedy of Independent India. But now finally presenting the first-ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022. Please help us in taking this story to the whole world," he wrote.

'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed 'The Tashkent Files'.

The upcoming project is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Actors Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar are also a part of it. (ANI)

