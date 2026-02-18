Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his hard-hitting "Files" trilogy, is reportedly set to collaborate with producer Bhushan Kumar for a new project titled Operation Sindoor. The film will focus on India’s targeted military strikes against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), drawing inspiration from real-life events following a major security incident in Pahalgam last year. ‘The Bengal Files’: FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

Vivek Aginotri to Helm Movies Based on Operation Sindoor?

The project marks a significant partnership between Agnihotri’s I Am Buddha Production and Kumar’s T-Series. While official announcements are still pending, sources close to the development have shared key details regarding the film's premise.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on 'Operation Sindoor'. It will be produced under T-Series and I Am Buddha Production, and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri."

The Real-Life Inspiration

The narrative is reportedly rooted in the aftermath of a tragic massacre in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted innocent civilians and tourists on April 22, 2025. In response, Indian security forces launched a calibrated military operation, codenamed "Operation Sindoor," on May 7, 2025.

The film aims to depict the precision strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror launchpads across the border. According to Pinkvilla's report, the story "draws from the developments that followed the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists."

A Return to Nationalistic Cinema

Vivek Agnihotri recently addressed the rumours, confirming he is indeed working on a "big nationalistic project," though he refrained from naming it explicitly. This project follows his successful streak of politically charged films, including The Kashmir Files (2022) and the recently released The Bengal Files (September 2025). ‘Bahot Taqleef Hui’: Mithun Chakraborty on ‘The Bengal Files’ Role, Vivek Agnihotri and Propaganda Allegations, Actor Wants To Play Che Guevara Next (LatestLY Exclusive).

For Bhushan Kumar, the collaboration comes on the heels of the massive box-office success of Border 2, signalling a continued interest in large-scale patriotic storytelling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pinkvilla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

