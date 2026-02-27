No Dry Day on Holi 2026? Maharashtra Government Calls Liquor Sale Claims ‘Fake News’

Mumbai, February 27: Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday dismissed as “fake news” reports claiming that the state government had scrapped mandatory dry days for festivals such as Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti. He clarified that there has been no change to the liquor policy under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The clarification follows social media posts alleging that the Government of Maharashtra had allowed liquor sales on all dry days, including Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, to curb illegal alcohol sales and boost revenue. Deshmukh reaffirmed that eight mandatory dry days will continue to be strictly observed across the state. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Under the Act, liquor sale is prohibited on January 26, January 30, May 1, Ashadhi Ekadashi, August 15, Anant Chaturdashi, October 2 and Kartiki Ekadashi. District collectors also have powers under Section 142 to declare additional dry days when necessary.

Maharashtra Dry Days 2026 List

In 2026, apart from the mandatory dates, several religious festivals including Holi, Mahashivratri and Diwali are also observed as dry days in many areas. Holi Date: Is Holika Dahan on March 2 or 3? When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated? Check Details.

When is Holi 2026?

Holi will be celebrated on March 4, while Holika Dahan falls on March 3. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Authorities have urged citizens not to believe unverified reports and to rely only on official notifications regarding Maharashtra dry days 2026 and liquor sale rules.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).