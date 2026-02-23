New Delhi, February 23: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with Uttarakhand-based gym trainer Deepak Kumar on Monday, February 23. The meeting was a gesture of solidarity for Deepak, who gained national attention last month for defending a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, from a mob in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar. Gandhi praised the trainer for his courage in standing against communal intimidation and reportedly assured him that "there is no need to fear" despite the legal and professional backlash he had faced.

Sharing a photograph from the meeting on Instagram, Gandhi wrote, "Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is the shop of love. Meeting with Uttarakhand's brother 'Mohammad Deepak' such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth." He also described Deepak Kumar as a "hero of India" and a "living symbol of mohabbat ki dukaan".

Rahul Gandhi With Gym Trainer 'Mohammed Deepak', Who Defended Muslim Shopkeeper in Kotdwar

The Incident at 'Baba School Dress'

The controversy began on Republic Day, January 26, when a group of men - allegedly members of the Bajrang Dal - approached Vakil Ahmed’s shop, "Baba School Dress & Matching Centre". The group demanded that Ahmed change the name of the establishment, arguing that the term "Baba" should only be used in reference to the local deity, Siddhbali Baba, and was inappropriate for a Muslim-owned business. Who Is Deepak Akki Kumar Aka ‘Mohammed Deepak’ and Why Is He Under Spotlight?

Deepak, who runs a nearby gymnasium and is a friend of Ahmed's son, intervened to stop the harassment. A video of the confrontation went viral, showing Deepak questioning the mob’s authority to demand a name change for a shop that had operated peacefully for nearly 30 years.

The Stand of 'Mohammed Deepak'

During the heated exchange, when the protesters demanded to know his identity, the gym trainer defiantly replied, "My name is Mohammed Deepak". This statement became a viral symbol of communal harmony, though it also led to immediate repercussions. Following the incident, Deepak reported that his "Hulk Gym" in Kotdwar faced a severe economic boycott, with membership dropping from over 150 to just a handful. Furthermore, police registered FIRs against both parties, leading to legal challenges for the trainer.

Who Is 'Mohammed Deepak'?

"Mohammed Deepak", born Deepak Kumar, is a 42-year-old fitness professional and owner of the Hulk Gym on Badrinath Road in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Kumar is his moniker after using the name "Mohammed Deepak" as a symbolic shield during the January 26 dispute. Though he has been hailed by national leaders and offered cash rewards for his bravery, Deepak has maintained a non-partisan stance, even refusing an INR 2 lakh prize from a Jharkhand minister, stating the money should go to the needy instead.

Political Support and Future Promises

During their meeting in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi interacted with Deepak and his family, expressing his intent to visit Kotdwar personally. In a lighthearted yet symbolic gesture, Gandhi reportedly told Deepak he would take a membership at his gym to support his struggling business. The Congress party later shared images of the meeting on social media, describing Deepak as a "warrior of the Mohabbat ki Dukaan" (shop of love) and a living example of India's pluralistic spirit.

