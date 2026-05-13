Entertainment News | Anupam Kher's 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' Set for Mumbai Shows on May 15 -16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher is all set to bring his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' back to the stage in Mumbai after its world premiere at the NCPA Tata Theatre last month.

On Wednesday morning, Kher took to Instagram and shared a video inviting fans to watch the play on May 15 and 16 at the Tata Theatre in Mumbai.

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Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Doston! Pichhle kai saalon se filmon, theatre aur apni kahaniyon ke zariye aapka manoranjan karta aaya hoon. Aapne hamesha mujhe itna pyaar diya ki har naya kaam karne ka hausla milta raha."

"Ab 15 aur 16 May ko Mumbai ke Tata Theatre mein hamara natak 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' manchit ho raha hai. Dil se chahta hoon ki aap aakar ise dekhen. Theatre ki sabse badi khoobsurti yahi hoti hai ki kalakaar aur darshak ek hi pal ko saath jeete hain. Wahi saansein, wahi hansi, wahi bhavnaayein. Kuch seats abhi bhi baaki hain. To socha pyaar se yaad dila doon... baad mein yeh mat kahiye ga 'Anupam ji, bataya nahin!," he added.

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYQxpGfCIj4/?igsh=MXVsdWk2enV1bWRoaA%3D%3D

The play has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. Music for the production has been composed by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut.

The songs of the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the production.

The play has already received praise from members of the film and theatre industry. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called Kher a "rockstar," while actor Parvin Dabas described the play as "entertaining and emotional." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)