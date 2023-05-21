Bengaluru (karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Expecting to see Anushka Sharma walk the iconic Cannes red carpet tonight? You will have to wait a little longer as the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress is currently in Bengaluru to be by the side of her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB face Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2023 tie on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fourth place in the playoffs is still up for grabs and the race is between RCB, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

If Mumbai Indians lose against Sunrisers Hyderabad, then a win would be enough for RCB to qualify. If Mumbai Indians end up winning, and then RCB also wins, then it will come down to net run rate.

If Mumbai Indians win and RCB lose, then it would be Rohit Sharma and co, who would qualify for playoffs. If MI and RCB both lose, then it would be Rajasthan Royals who will qualify for the playoffs.

On an important match day, Anushka decided to be with Virat and cheer for him.

Earlier today, she was spotted taking a flight to Banglore from Mumbai international airport. Sporting a comfy athleisure look, Anushka smiled at the paps and posed for a few pics. She paired a white crop tee with black athleisure pants and a matching cap for her airport look.

After reaching the Silicon Valley of India, Anushka gave a glimpse of the Bengaluru rains.

During RCB vs SRH match on Thursday, Virat and Anushka imparted couple goals.

After Virat scored a century in the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match, he picked up the phone and video called Anushka from the field. Videos and photos of their interaction were circulated all over social media, as fans cheered for their favourite couple.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time."I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers."Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added. (ANI)

