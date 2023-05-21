Rihanna recently posed topless in a throwback maternity shoot, and of course, it is AMAZING! Fans are going crazy over these super HOT pics, BUT that is not it. It is actually the #tobecontinued in the viral post that has kept her fans on their toes. Being a mother means for Rihanna to remove her top for a maternity photo session and HOW. RiRi recently shared a collection of topless images from her first pregnancy on Instagram, titling the post to the effect of rubbing on one's titties, and it is as impressive as you can think. She starts the post, writing, "here’s a little series I call “Rub on ya titties.” In the seven maternity photos that Rihanna has released, she is only shown in a thong bikini bottom, some jewellery and a pair of high heels. Rihanna's Security Calls Cops After a Man Trespasses Into Her House Intending to Marry the Singer.

The only thing hiding Rihanna's boobs in the pictures are her two hands. In May 2022, Rihanna gave birth to a son, her first kid, with A$AP Rocky. As an homage to the Wu-Tang Clan's leader, the parents gave their child the name RZA. Rihanna and A$AP are expecting another kid; she recently revealed her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bulge during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna Posed Topless in a Throwback Maternity Shoot (View Hot Pics):

Since Rihanna added the hashtag #tobecontinued to her image, it appears that a second topless pregnancy session may also be planned. Rihanna and A$AP RZA turned one recently, and Rocky recently honoured the occasion by posting a carousel of images that provided us with a glimpse into RZA's first year. "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA," the rapper wrote as the caption for the gallery. Rihanna said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her current pregnancy is nothing like the one she went through with RZA while strutting on the red carpet for this year's Met Gala.

