Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is back in town with daughter Vamika after being in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli as India toured England for a cricket series.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka posted a surreal sea view picture from the balcony of her Mumbai residence.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? ‘Radhe Shyam’ Actress Pooja Hegde’s Orange Ruffled Saree by Arpita Mehta.

In the next IG story, the 'PK' actor shared a post-workout selfie of herself. Anushka can be seen sporting a lime green t-shirt with her hair tied in a bun, as she hit the workout session.

Alongside the picture, she also added a sticker that reads "Sweaty Selfie."

Also Read | The Rolling Stones Resume Tour With Emotional Tribute to Late Charlie Watts.

For the unversed, Anushka had gone to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika in July. She had shared a series of pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)