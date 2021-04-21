Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and posted the trailer of the movie that sees Neena Gupta as 'Sardar' and Arjun as her grandson.

The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds trailer sees Arjun in a flashback where he sees an old home, and his voice is in the backdrop of the visual is heard saying, "It isn't difficult to relocate a house, but it is not impossible, and in technical terms, it is known as structural relocation."

The frame then changes to the visual of a room where the actor is seen persuading a minister to seek permission to relocate a house.

The house belongs to Sardar (Neena) and is located at her ancestral home in Lahore. Sardar challenges her grandson (Arjun) to take her to Lahore to visit the place where she spent the early days of her life. And, if he does so, she will make him the owner of her business. But when her grandson doesn't get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar.

He leaves no stone unturned to relocate Sardar's ancestral home in Lahore where their joint family are living now. Grandson does everything possible to fulfil the last wish of her grandmother.

Taking to the caption of the post, Kapoor wrote, #SardarKaGrandsonTrailer. Sardar ka grandson isn't just about bringing back a house, it's about bringing back a home.#SardarKaGrandson." Besides Arjun and Rakul the movie boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.

Directed by Kaashvi Nair, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to sources. The release date of the cross-border love story has still been under wraps. The movie will be released on Netflix on May 18. (ANI)

