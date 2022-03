Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): It has been 10 years since actor Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Kapoor breathed her last and each year, he remembers her with deep emotions.

On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note, saying "he cannot function as a normal kid" without his mother.

"That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh and me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off," he wrote.

Arjun further stated actor that he had forgotten to smile since his mother's death.

He added, "Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without you around I don't know what I am, without you around I don't function like a normal kid, without you around I'm unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a sh*t day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have you around to help me deal with it I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope you are watching from above and are proud of Arjun, your warrior."

Alongside the note, Arjun shared a picture that featured him as an infant in Mona's arms with both of them pointing upwards.

Arjun's post has left social media users extremely emotional.

"She's you guiding angel bhai," actor Sonu Sood commented.

"Bro I have literally cried whilst reading this! All the love always and May her force be with you," a netizen commented.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012. (ANI)

