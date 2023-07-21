Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, have become parents to a baby boy, their second child together.

Arjun, 50, took to his social media pages to share the news.

"'My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023," the "London Files" actor wrote alongside a picture of a swaddle that read “Hello World".

Arjun and the 36-year-old fashion entrepreneur, have been in a relationship since 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arik Rampal, in 2019.

The model-turned-actor has two daughters -- Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal --with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. PTI

