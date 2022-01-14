On the occasion of Pongal, the makers of Viruman, starring Karthi in the lead, shared his first look, The actor’s intense look has left all his fans impressed. Set against a rural backdrop, Karthi is seen in a rugged avatar in the first look poster. He has sported a red shirt and paired it with a mundu (lungi). He is seen seated on pile of rocks with a spear rested on his thighs. But this particular avatar of Karthi reminds us of his brother Suriya’s first look in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Viruman: Suriya Sivakumar To Produce Karthi, Aditi Shankar’s Upcoming Family-Drama.

When the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan had unveiled Suriya’s look from the film, even he was seen in an intense avatar and had donned a shirt and lungi. But could you spot what’s common between the brothers in their respective first look posters? You must have rightly guessed by now, it’s the shirt! From the colour to the pattern and the way they have teamed it up with the lungi, it’s all the same. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out below: Etharkkum Thunindhavan Song Summa Surrunu: Suriya And Priyanka Arul Mohan’s Dance Number To Be Out On January 16 (Watch Promo Video).

Karthi in Viruman

Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Viruman is directed by M Muthaiah and will be produced under 2D Entertainment banner. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, written and directed by Pandiraj, is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. We just can’t wait to watch these amazing brothers, Karthi and Suriya, putting up stellar acts in their respective films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).