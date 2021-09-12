Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta has finally broken her silence over the ongoing rumours of her dating co-star Raj Anadkat.

For the unversed, there have been rumours on the internet that Munmun and Raj, who play the roles of Babita and Tappu respectively in the popular sitcom have been dating each other. Several social media users even created memes about the two as they reportedly have a nine-year age gap between them.

Reacting to the ongoing speculations, Munmun, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account and slammed trolls and a section of the media for the baseless coverage.

Calling out the media, Munmun wrote, "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!"

In another post, she lashed out at the "general public" for n spreading "filth" in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

"To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are."

"Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA," she added.

Raj has not expressed his views on the ongoing rumours yet. (ANI)

