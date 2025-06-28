Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Filmmaker and president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit has expressed his deep sorrow over the sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala, who passed away at the age of 42.

Known for her role in the iconic music video 'Kaanta Laga' and for her television appearances, Jariwala's death has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit shared his grief, saying, "I'm shocked to hear the tragic demise of one of the finest actresses, Shefali Jariwala, due to cardiac arrest. She was just 42 years old. There's no age to go. A very good human being, a brilliant actress, and a great loss to the industry. I, on behalf of the Director's Association, IMPA, and Federation of Western India SNA employees, pay my respects and tributes, my condolences to the family of Shefali, her husband, and to all the near ones. It's really a great loss to the industry, an actress who rose to the stage of success, a person who worked very hard and really became a star in the industry, made her own mark in the industry, and her presence in the industry was brilliant."

Pandit continued, "It's really a very tragic loss. You wake up early in the morning and get to listen to this tragedy. It's really sad. We are all with the family. We are all there with the family to face this tragedy, whatever has occurred in the family."

Shefali Jariwala, who gained fame in the early 2000s with her hit appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial reports suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest, although the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Mumbai Police confirmed the news of her passing, stating that her body was found at her residence in Andheri, Mumbai, around 1 am. Her body was subsequently transferred to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, but authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X.

The association wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Jariwala also made her mark in Bollywood with roles in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), starring alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She also gained significant television recognition, participating in shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Beyond her entertainment career, Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.

She openly discussed her struggles with epilepsy and used her platform to inspire others facing similar challenges. (ANI)

