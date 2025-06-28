Bollywood actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the iconic "Kaanta Laga" song, died on Friday (June 27), leaving fans and celebrities heartbroken and shocked. While initial reports suggested that she suffered a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police on Saturday (June 28) said that the reason behind her passing remains unclear. As news of her passing shook the Indian entertainment industry, fans are remembering the actress not just for her acting career, but also for her efforts to raise awareness about health struggles. An old interview of Shefali speaking about her struggle with epilepsy and how it affected her career has surfaced online. Shefali Jariwala Dies: ‘Kaanta Laga’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Fame Actress Passes Away at 42, Cardiac Arrest Reported Cause.

When Shefali Jariwala Opened Up About Her Battle With Epilepsy

In an interview with the Times of India, Shefali Jariwala opened up about her health issues and why she chose to leave the entertainment industry. Sharing details about how it started, the actress said, "I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time, I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated. You could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa."

Shefali Jariwala’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Jariwala 🧿 (@shefalijariwala)

The actress also revealed how the condition impacted her confidence and daily activities and said, "I have had seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads and sowehere that lowered my self-esteem."

Shefali Jariwala on How Epilepsy Affected Her Career

Talking about how epilepsy affected her professional life, the Bigg Boss 13 fame said, "After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn't do more work. I can say now that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that couldn't take up much work. I didn't know when I would get my next seizure. This went on for 15 years." Shefali shared that she has been seizure-free for more than nine years with the help of natural methods and a strong support system. Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Actress’ Husband Parag Tyagi and Mother Sunita Jariwala Seen Devastated Outside Hospital; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface (Watch Videos).

The news of Shefali Jariwala's death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on his Instagram handle. "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanata Laga Girl, is no more," he wrote in his post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).