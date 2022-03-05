Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Riding high on the success of her last critically-acclaimed show 'Break Point' featuring Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on ZEE5, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is currently busy with the shoot of her debut web series, 'Faadu'.

After wrapping up the first schedule of the show in December last year, she has started the next schedule of the show in Serbia recently.

Produced by Studio Next, 'Faadu' stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. The SonyLIV original is being described as an intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters.

The filmmaker took to Instagram recently to share the update about the Serbia schedule of the show by posting a picture of the clapboard mentioning #gratitude.

She also posted a smiling picture of her standing next to the camera with a nice caption, "Create your own light with your own story to tell."

Besides 'Faadu', Ashwiny is also co-producing a few projects. Official announcements of the same are underway. (ANI)

