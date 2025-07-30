Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Assamese film actress Nandini Kashyap, who played the lead role in the recent box office hit 'Rudra', was arrested on Wednesday for a hit-and-run accident, in which a 21-year-old man was killed, police said.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told PTI that the actress was arrested around 1.30 am after being detained on Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Satrangi Re India Tour': Sonu Nigam Calls His Tour a Celebration of Love Through Different Colours.

"We have produced her in the court and sought five days of police remand. We are waiting for the court order now," he said.

The accident took place at Dakkhingaon area in the early hours of Friday, when an SUV allegedly driven by the actress hit a two-wheeler, Borah said.

Also Read | Julia Roberts’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sequel Update: ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Materialists’ Director Celine Song to Write Screenplay.

"Samiul Haque, who was riding the two-wheeler, was critically injured. He was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. From there, he was taken to Apollo Hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries yesterday," he added.

The DCP said the initial FIR did not name the actress, who was called for questioning the next day of the accident.

"The earlier sections were bailable. However, with the victim dying, we added non-bailable sections in the case and arrested her," he said.

When asked why the police did not take action earlier, Borah claimed that the traffic branch did not know about the accident.

A CCTV footage of the accident showed that Haque, a student of Nalbari Polytechnic Institute, was run over by the speeding SUV.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the actress did not stop to check on the victim and instead fled from the scene.

Friends of Haque, who was returning home after repairing streetlights of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), chased down the SUV to an apartment complex at Kahilipara and confronted her.

Borah said, "Kashyap's vehicle was penalised several times for speeding and many challans were issued in different districts."

Meanwhile, forensic experts were called for examination of the two vehicles. They have done a preliminary survey, and a report is expected within the next seven days, an official said.

Haque hailed from a poor family and was supporting his education by working part-time with the GMC.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)