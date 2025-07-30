Mumbai, July 30: Playback singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about his much-awaited “Satrangi Re India Tour,” a musical journey that celebrates the seven colours of love, each symbolizing a distinct emotion reflected in his iconic songs. As part of the launch, the celebrated singer also released his heartfelt new single “Kahani Meri,” adding a personal touch to the vibrant tour experience. Speaking about his tour, Sonu shared, “Over the last four decades of my musical journey, my fans have showered me with so much love, and I’ve always been very grateful for that. I love each of you - my extended family - for embracing my work. Satrangi Re 2025 is a way of celebrating our symbiotic bond of love through different colours, each depicting a specific emotion.”

"I am also thrilled to be celebrating my birthday with Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with me and turns one this year. His parents tell me that he has been an ardent admirer of my music since he was in his mother's womb and continues to be so. Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that's extremely close to my heart, is heartening."

Sharing how the idea for the tour came about, Namrata Gupta Khan, co-founder, NR Talent & Event Management, stated, "Sonu Nigam ji is one of India's most beloved singers and he has always provided impetus to all our creative endeavours. Seeing the kind of love he receives across the world and the love that each of his song laces, apt for every emotion, we conceptualised this tour. At each of these 7 concerts, he will perform a curated selection of songs depicting an array of emotions — from friendship and first love to passion and heartbreak, showcasing his incredible vocal range and versatility."

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, added, “Sonu Nigam’s music has always captured the many shades of love - personal yet profoundly universal. For the Satrangi Re India Tour, with NR Talent & Event Management, we have conceptualised an experience that mirrors this emotional depth of his songs and honours his legacy - a journey across seven cities and seven shades of love, unfolding like a story with its own soundtrack. This vision demanded a seamless, full-stack approach. From creative development and thematic design to ticketing architecture and the launch campaign and marketing, we've built every element to ensure the experience stays true to Sonu Nigam's timeless tunes that connect hearts.”

“The Satrangi Re India Tour” is set to be a lively tribute to the seven colours of love, with each hue symbolising a distinct emotion that echoes through Sonu Nigam’s rich musical legacy. The 7-city tour will travel across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Tickets will be available starting 12 PM on August 1, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

