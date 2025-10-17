The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police brought the alleged accused Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court (CJM) in connection with the singer Zubeen Garg's demise case. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Five Accused, Including Manager and Cousin, Sent to Judicial Custody for Two Weeks.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, the SIT/CID team have brought two alleged accused from the CID office in Guwahati.

In the visuals, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were seen entering the police van amid high security. Both were under police remand for their alleged involvement in Zubeen Garg's demise in Singapore.

SIT Confirms Statements of NRIs, Post-Mortem Report to Be Submitted Soon

On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

Speaking with ANI on Wednesday, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, "We had arrested seven people, and the police custody of five persons has been completed, so we are producing them before the court today. The custody of the remaining two (Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta) will be over the day after tomorrow."

He added that two witnesses were already present at the CID office, and their statements were being recorded.

"One more is likely to come today. That takes the total to 10 people who have appeared before the CID. Yesterday, we received a communication requesting that we provide the names of officers who will be visiting Singapore for an investigation, which is a standard process. We are waiting for their response..." he said.

He further stated, "We are not seeking further remand; if future remand is required on new facts, we will ask for it."

Earlier, Special DGP Gupta said that three NRIs have arrived from Singapore and recorded their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the post-mortem report to the court.

Singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.