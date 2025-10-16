In the latest development in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on social media today, October 16. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biswa said that the Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team on October 21. The Assam police team will be led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT. The Assam CM further said that the Assam police team will travel to Singapore on October 20. "Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail," his post read. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. will visit Assam on October 17 to pay homage to the state’s legendary singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. Garg passed away on September 19 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Assam to Pay Homage to Legendary Singer and Cultural Icon.

Justice for Zubeen Will Prevail, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our team will travel to Singapore on 20th October accordingly. Our collective resolve… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2025

