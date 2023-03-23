Islamabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on Thursday announced that he and his wife, educationist Sara Bharwana have become parents to their third child, a baby girl.

Aslam, known for popular songs such as "Tera Hone Laga Hoon", "Adat", and "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", took to his official Instagram page to share the news.

The singer said the baby has been named Halima.

"Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam," he wrote alongside a picture of the newborn.

Aslam and Bharwana also share sons Abdul Ahad (nine) and Aryaan Aslam (three).

