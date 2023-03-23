Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, is not really thinking to venture into commercial entertainers. The Elephant Whisperers: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Felicitates Director Kartiki Gonsalves for Oscar Win.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said, "I'm really not thinking of getting into the space of huge commercial films. Documentaries are a space that I love working in". Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers Stars Bomman and Bellie Finally Pose With The Award, Director Kartiki Gonsalves Shares Pic (View Post).

She added, "I'm a natural history photographer and I feel this is the space that I thrive and best function in. While I may not know what future holds for me when it comes to massy film, for this moment, I would like to work in documentaries only". The Elephant Whisperers is streaming on Netflix.

