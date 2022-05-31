Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia shared a series of throwback pictures of her teenage years, marking her early days in the entertainment industry.

On Monday, Ayesha Takia trips down her memory lane and dropped a sequence of pictures on her Instagram story. Moving further to her IG story, she shared a picture when she was 18-years-old when bagged her first Bollywood film,' Taarzan: The Wonder Car' opposite Vatsal Sheth and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read | Code M Season 2: Tanuj Virwani Talks About His Approach to His Character in Akshay Choubey’s Show.

From her childhood picture collection to her early days in the entertainment industry, amongst the collection of pictures Ayesha shared from her teenage days, was one rare picture of her on the sets of Falguni Pathak's hit music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye'.

Actor Ayesha Takia marked her Bollywood debut in 2004, opposite Vatsal Sheth starrer 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'.

Also Read | Eve: Seo Ye-ji’s First Korean Drama Post The Kim Jung-hyun Scandal Arrives Tomorrow; Know All About The Series.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in her 2011 film 'Mod'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)