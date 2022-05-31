Seo Ye-ji is back. After a bitter scandal involving her ex Kim Jung-hyun, the firebrand actress is finally ready to wow everyone with her histrionics with a revenge drama titled Eve. The actress had apologised for her behaviour after Dispatch broke text messages between Jung-yun and her. She had apparently sent messages to her then boyfriend Jung-hyun to not have intimate scenes with his co-star in Time and also suggest changes to the script. Seo Ye-ji blamed her insecurity for what happened in a statement. Kim Seon-ho, Soo Ye-Ji, Ji-Soo: Five Kdrama Actors Who Courted Shocking Controversies.

With that out of the way, Seo Ye-ji is ready to return to the small screens with Eve. Her single poster has a lot of intrigue in it. It would be wrong to assume that there's nothing sinister behind that beautiful face. That's the thing about Ye-ji. Her personality is so powerful every character gets a lot of depth. So you can only imagine how stoked we are to watch this bloody saga. Now Seo Ye-ji isn't the only reason to watch this. Let us tell you a few things about the show and where to watch it.

Plot:

As per Viki, Seo Ye-ji plays Lee Ra El who had great life and a bright future with her parents. But a tragedy leads to the death of her father and she decides to make revenge her purpose. She vows to destroy Kang Yoon Kyum (Park Byung Eun), the CEO of the LY Group business empire and the reason behind her father's death. Her weapon of choice is a ₩2 trillion divorce lawsuit she planned for 13 years. Whether revenge gives her peace or grief is something we will know soon.

Where to watch:

The series will air on TVN from tomorrow on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 pm (KST). The global audience can watch it on Viki.

Cast:

You saw Park Byung Eun in Kingdom: Ashin Of North and Lost. He plays a strong and a highly influential businessman who is also ruthless in Eve. Lee Sang Yeob plays Seo Eun-pyung, the youngest member of the National Assembly who lost his heart to Lee Ra El. Sang-Yeob plays the supportive boyfriend/husband role so well that you would want someone like him in your life too. Yoo Sun is Han So-ra who is obsessed about her husband played by Kang Yoon Kyum. Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon Welcome Their First Baby Boy.

Trailer:

The trailer leaves a lot of room for imagination and we are psyched!

Eve's trailer has got us really interested in the show. Here's hoping the series manages to deliver.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).