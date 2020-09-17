New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday extended greetings to all his Bengali fans.

The 36-year-old actor who portrayed the role of an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata in Yash Raj Films' 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' had learned Bangla language while prepping for the film.

He took to his Instagram stories and charmingly wished his fans in Bangla.

"Shubho Mahalaya to all the Bengalis living across the world! Asha kori apnara sobai bhalo aachen!! (Hope you all are doing great!) May us all be blessed by Maa Durga. Wishing happiness for all this festive season," he wrote.

The Chandigarh-born actor, during an event of 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' had said, that he always felt like he was a Bengali.

"I always used to feel I am a Bengali - a Bengali in a Punjabi. I think I have an amazing connection with Bengalis and also these days I am listening to a lot of Rabindra Sangeet and I love Bengali culture. Entire Bengal is full of art, literature and also food, I think I am in love with Bengal," he had said back then.

Mahalaya marks an end to the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money and other gifts to their 'Pitras' (ancestors) as a sign of reverence. (ANI)

