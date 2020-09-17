Actor Ajith Kumar's legal team shared a statement on social media warning the public and his fans, specifying that there are a few individuals claiming to be associated with the actor or represent the actor for his professional and business dealings. The statement clarifies that Suresh Chandra is the sole agent of Ajith and only he will be representing or acting on his behalf for any professional and commercial engagements. The statement is now being widely shared on social media by Ajith's fan clubs as well. Article 15 Tamil Remake: Not Thala Ajith, but Udhayanidhi Stalin Confirmed to Step Into Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shoes (Read Deets).

The statement further also clarifies that Ajith will not be responsible if any person or organization makes business dealings with fraudulent individuals. The statement reads, "We are the legal counsels for Actor Shri. Ajith Kumar (herein after referred to as "our client") and we hereby issue this public notice under his instructions and on his behalf. It has come to our client's attention that there are individuals who claim to be associated with or represent our client for his professional and business dealings. Our client would like to reiterate that Mr Suresh Chandra, who has been our client's agent for the last several years is the sole authorized person appointed by our client to represent and or/act on his behalf for our client's professional and commercial engagements."

Check Out the Full Statement Here:

Given the massive fan following of Thaa Ajith, the notice has now become a trending topic on Twitter in no time. On the work front, the actor has been working on his upcoming film Valimai which stars Huma Qureshi opposite the South superstar. The film is being directed by H Vinod and produced by Boney Kapoor.

