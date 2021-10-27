Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing movies with social messages and serious takeaways, recently teased viewers by saying that they should "expect the unexpected" from his next four films.

Ayushmann's stellar line-up includes Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's next production venture 'Action Hero', which is being helmed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Also Read | Chup – Revenge Of The Artist: R Balki Wraps Shooting of Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol’s Psychological Thriller.

Speaking about his stellar slate of disruptive projects, the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "It is hugely exciting for me to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire audiences with. I want to tell audiences to expect the unexpected from my next four films."

The star added, "I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven't seen on screen before and that's what makes them really special for me."

Also Read | Sardar Udham: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal's Acclaimed Biopic Would Have Never Made It to Oscars 2022 Shortlist Anyway! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ayushmann considers himself an entertainer who is looking to deliver a positive message to society through his films. He said, "As an artiste, you only want to entertain and I want to be able to entertain people with a positive message that will hopefully affect some social change."

The actor wrapped up the filming of 'Doctor G' in September. The upcoming movie, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in key roles, will be based on a campus of a medical institute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)