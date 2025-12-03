The first week of December 2025 is packed with exciting OTT releases across genres from supernatural dramas and festive specials to heartfelt romances and intense thrillers. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping mystery, a lighthearted comedy, or a cosy Christmas movie, there’s something for everyone to stream this week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Family Man 3′, ’The Bengal Files’, ‘Homebound’, ‘Bison’, 'Dining With the Kapoors' Lead Power-Packed Streaming Lineup (Watch Videos).

Thamma (Prime Video, December 2, 2025)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna team up for Thamma, a unique blend of romance, horror, and dark comedy rooted in Indian folklore. Ayushmann plays Alok, a journalist who gets lost in a jungle and is saved by Tadaka (Rashmika), only to discover she belongs to the mysterious Betaal tribe. Caught between love and fear, Alok must confront Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the tribe’s ruthless leader. The film explores forbidden love and supernatural vengeance in equal measure, a must-watch for fans of mythological thrillers.

Griffin In Summer (JioHotstar, December 2, 2025)

This coming-of-age dramedy follows 14-year-old Griffin, an aspiring playwright whose summer plans go awry when he develops a crush on Brad, a charming 25-year-old handyman. The film beautifully portrays Griffin’s awkward yet relatable attempts to understand love and identity. Full of humour, warmth, and emotional depth, Griffin in Summer captures the innocence of youth and the clumsiness of first crushes.

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special (Netflix, December 2, 2025)

Comedian Matt Rife returns with a holiday twist in Unwrapped, a festive stand-up special that explores gifts, traditions, and who’s on the naughty or nice list this year. Expect Rife’s signature charm, witty improvisation, and plenty of laughter, just in time for the Christmas season.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration (Netflix, December 3, 2025)

In this heartwarming special, Meghan Markle shares her favourite holiday traditions, crafts, and recipes in a cosy festive setting. Joined by family and friends, she spreads messages of gratitude and togetherness, the perfect watch for anyone who loves holiday warmth and creativity.

My Secret Santa (Netflix, December 3, 2025)

This lighthearted Christmas rom-com follows Taylor, a single mom who disguises herself as Santa to get a job at a ski resort. When she catches the attention of a handsome hotel heir, chaos and charm ensue. My Secret Santa delivers all the festive feels with humour, romance, and plenty of snow.

The Girlfriend (Netflix, December 5, 2025)

After a successful theatrical run, The Girlfriend makes its OTT debut. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Telugu drama stars Rashmika Mandanna in a powerful performance as a young woman trapped in a toxic relationship. Emotional, intense, and deeply human, this film explores love, control and self-liberation.

Dies Irae (JioHotstar, December 5, 2025)

Writer-director Rahul Sadasivan, known for redefining horror, returns with Dies Irae, a slow-burning Malayalam thriller starring Pranav Mohanlal. The film follows a wealthy young man whose life unravels after a classmate’s mysterious death. Lauded as the best Indian horror film of 2025, it replaces cheap scares with psychological depth and haunting visuals.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show (ZEE5, December 5, 2025)

Need something lighter? The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a hilarious family drama starring Thiruveer and Teena Sravya. As a wedding spirals into chaos, misunderstandings and mayhem take over. Directed by Rahul Srinivas, the film finds humour in relatable family moments and promises an easy, entertaining watch.

Stephen (Netflix, December 5, 2025)

For fans of psychological thrillers, Stephen is a gripping addition to this week’s watchlist. Directed by Mithun Balaji and starring Gomathi Shankar, the film skips theatrical release and goes straight to OTT. Expect intense performances and a mind-bending story full of suspense and emotion.

