Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Indian rapper Badshah has revealed the date of his latest song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. For the track, the rapper has collaborated with internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared the poster of the song, announcing the release date: August 11, 2021. The collaboration features Sahdev Dirdo and Badshah along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

He captioned the post with the lyrics "Bhool nahi jaana re" from the trending song.

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo is the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral.

Hailing from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the 10-year-old boy has also been felicitated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

According to reports, the viral video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy's classroom and recorded by his teacher. (ANI)

