Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:

Best FilmThe Power of the Dog (Winner)BelfastDon't Look UpDuneLicorice Pizza

DirectorJane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)Aleem Khan, After LoveRyusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My CarAudrey Diwan, HappeningPaul Thomas Anderson, Licorice PizzaJulia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding British FilmBelfast (Winner)After LoveAli & AvaBoiling PointCyranoEverybody's Talking About JamieHouse of GucciLast Night in SohoNo Time to DiePassing

Leading ActressJoanna Scanlan, After Love (Winner)Lady Gaga, House of GucciAlana Haim, Licorice PizzaEmilia Jones, CODARenate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the WorldTessa Thompson, Passing

Leading ActorWill Smith, King Richard (Winner)Adeel Akhtar, Ali & AvaMahershala Ali, Swan SongBenedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the DogLeonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look UpStephen Graham, Boiling Point

Supporting ActressAriana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)Caitriona Balfe, BelfastJessie Buckley, The Lost DaughterAnn Dowd, MassAunjanue Ellis, King RichardRuth Negga, Passing

Supporting ActorTroy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)Ciaran Hinds, BelfastMike Faist, West Side StoryWoody Norman, C'mon C'monJesse Plemons, The Power of the DogKodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the DogEE Rising Star AwardLashana Lynch Ariana DeBoseHarris DickinsonMillicent SimmondsKodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or ProducerThe Harder They Fall (Winner)After LoveBoiling PointKeyboard FantasiesPassing

Film Not In The English LanguageDrive My Car (Winner)The Hand of GodParallel MothersPetite MamanThe Worst Person in the World

DocumentarySummer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner)Becoming CousteauCowFleeThe Rescue

Animated FilmEncanto (Winner)FleeLucaThe Mitchells vs. the Machines

Original ScreenplayLicorice Pizza (Winner)Being The RicardosBelfastDon't Look UpKing Richard

Adapted ScreenplayCODA (Winner)Drive My CarDuneThe Lost DaughterThe Power of the Dog

Original ScoreDune (Winner)Being The RicardosDon't Look UpThe French DispatchThe Power of the Dog

CinematographyDune (Winner)Nightmare AlleyNo Time to DieThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of Macbeth

EditingNo Time to Die (Winner)BelfastDuneLicorice PizzaSummer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production DesignDune (Winner)CyranoThe French DispatchNightmare AlleyWest Side Story

Make-Up And HairThe Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner)CruellaCyranoDuneHouse of Gucci

Costume DesignCruella (Winner)CyranoDuneThe French DispatchNightmare Alley

SoundDune (Winner)Last Night in SohoNo Time to DieA Quiet Place: Part IIWest Side Story

Special Visual EffectsDune (Winner)Free GuyGhostbusters: AfterlifeThe Matrix ResurrectionsNo Time to Die

CastingWest Side Story (Winner)Boiling PointDuneThe Hand of GodKing Richard

British Short FilmThe Black Cop (Winner)FemmeThe PalaceStuffedThree Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British Short AnimationDo Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner)Affairs of the ArtNight of the Living Dread (ANI)

