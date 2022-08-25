Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): American model and actor Barbie Ferreira has said that she will not be returning to 'Euphoria' for the show's third season.

According to Variety, the actor made the announcement of her department on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

Ferreira added, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

In the show, she was the best friend of Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Kat was a beacon of body positivity for the show as she revamped her style and grew more confident in her sexuality.

However, viewers were left confused when her storyline faded to the background in Season 2. Though there were rumours of on-set tension between Ferreira and show creator Sam Levinson, the actor shut them down in a March interview with Insider, reported Variety.

At the time, she said, "I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because 'Euphoria' has really impacted so many people."

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's okay because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad," continued Ferreira.

Apart from 'Euphoria', she starred in the 2020 film 'Unpregnant' and made an appearance in Jordan Peele's horror film 'Nope', as per Variety. (ANI)

