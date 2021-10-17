Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): During DC's virtual Fandome event, Hollywood star Grant Gustin, ahead of the season 8 premiere for 'The Flash' gave fans of the long-running CW superhero drama a glimpse at the hero's newest accessory, the gold boots from the original DC comic books.

According to Deadline, during the fan event, Gustin said, "[The boots are] the final element that's been missing."

He further added, "I've loved all the versions of The Flash suit we've had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books, with the exception of those gold boots. I've always felt that those boots would be the finale touch."

The Flash's new look also touts a fresh crest and wings.

CW would be bringing 'The Flash' for season 8 on November 16. Based on the DC characters, the series has been executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace, Sarah Schechter, Jonathan Butler and Gabriel Garza, as per Deadline. (ANI)

