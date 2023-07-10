Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Bawaal on Monday, unveiled the video song of the track ''Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte''. The song is composed by Mithoon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh. It features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Tareef Hum Tumhaari, Yun Beshumaar Karte, Tum Pyaar Karne Dete, Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte!" #TumheKitnaPyaarKarte video out now!. Link in Bio. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21 on @primevideoin." Bawaal Song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte': Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Chemistry Shines In This Melodious Track By Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. Recently the makers released the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans. Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys a degree of mini-celebrity status in his hometown thanks to the false persona he has created for himself.

Due to certain circumstances, he travels to Europe during World War II with his newlywed bride Nisha, with whom he has a tense relationship. The succession of events that come after put his marriage to the test and makes him face the inner conflict, which is the greatest battle of all. This love story, which was filmed in India and other foreign countries, offers a deep message that somewhere relates to many.

Varun talked about the entire concept of the film and said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha." Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Saga Has To Pass Through a War of Its Own in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Song From The Film Bawaal:

Janhvi added, "As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between."