Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Two major names have been removed from a sexual assault lawsuit involving music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

According to People magazine, the accuser named Joseph Manzaro, filed an amended complaint in Florida on April 11, officially withdrawing Beyonce and Jay-Z from the list of individuals allegedly present during the 2015 incident.

The change came after attorneys for the celebrity couple presented credible documentation proving they were not at the Miami party in question.

Reports obtained by People magazine show that Jay-Z was engaged in a public event at New York University around the time of the alleged assault, followed by a vacation in Hawaii with Beyonce, as verified by contemporaneous media coverage.

Manzaro originally claimed that he was drugged and humiliated at a birthday party for Combs's son, held at a Star Island residence owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, People magazine has reported.

According to the lawsuit, he was later transported to another gathering and publicly degraded, including being forced to wear a sex toy mask. The updated filing no longer references the couple as witnesses or bystanders.

"Jay-Z wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident -- he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," said Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro in a statement, adding, "This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice' system," as quoted by People magazine.

Although not listed as defendants, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Gloria Estefan, and basketball star LeBron James were all previously mentioned in the original filing as individuals who allegedly observed aspects of the incident.

Only Emilio Estefan remains named as a defendant.

The complaint includes graphic allegations, asserting that Combs ordered Manzaro to be subjected to non-consensual and degrading acts in front of other guests.

As per People magazine, one instance involved the plaintiff being dressed in a thong and mask with a locking sex device.

Gloria Estefan allegedly twice attempted to intervene, asking for medical assistance, but was allegedly silenced by Emilio.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Combs dismissed the claims as false and sensationalized.

"This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday," Combs's legal team stated, adding, "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr Combs looks forward to having his day in court, where these lies, and the perverse motives of those who told them -- will be revealed," as quoted by People magazine.

Sean Combs has faced multiple lawsuits in recent months, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

He has denied all allegations and has entered a not-guilty plea in a separate federal case. His next court appearance is expected in May 2025.

Attorneys for Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Manzaro have not publicly commented further on the case. (ANI)

