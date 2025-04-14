Pop sensation Katy Perry is set to make history by becoming a part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew for a suborbital space flight. The "Roar" singer will be part of a six-member team including Lauren Sanchez (partner of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezoz, civil rights activist Amada Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, journalist Gayle King and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The mission, known as NS-31, is the 31st flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft and the 11th crewed flight. Ahead of the historic moment, Katy Perry took to social media and shared a moment from the space mission dream she had carried for 15 years with her fans. Jeff Bezos Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King and Kerianne Flynn Unveil New Women’s Blue Origin Spacesuits (Watch Video).

Katy Perry Gives a Capsule Tour Ahead of Blue Origin NS-31 Mission

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (April 14), Katy Perry shared a video and gave fans an exclusive tour of her space capsule where she could be see in a blue jumpsuit. She also revealed her space mission name as "Feather-2" and expressed her desire to sing while in space. "I think I'm gonna sing. I'm gonna sing a little bit. I gotta sing in space. I do think that believing in you dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true."

Katy Perry’s Heartfelt Post Before Her First Space Mission

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

She captioned her post, "I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality. The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!" Jeff Bezos Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: All-Female Crew, Including Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, To Fly on 11th Human Flight; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

The Blue Origin Flight NS-31 is the first all-female flight crew since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo space mission in 1963. The Jeff Bezoz-backed rocket is set for a launch on April 14 at 8:30 AM CDT or 1:30 PM UTC (around 7 PM IST). The space craft will fly through space for around four minutes beforefloating bak to Earth with the the entire process taking a little over 10 minutes.

