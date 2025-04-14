Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Jean Marsh, the Emmy-winning actress and co-creator of the acclaimed 1970s British drama 'Upstairs, Downstairs,' has died at the age of 90, reported Deadline.

The cause of her death was due to complications from dementia, according to her close friend Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who shared the news with the New York Times, as quoted by Deadline. The actress reportedly passed away in London on Sunday.

Marsh was popularly known for her role as Mrs. Rose Buck, the household's parlormaid, in the British drama 'Upstairs, Downstairs'.

In 1975, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the show.

According to Deadline, the British series ran from 1971 through 1975, encompassing 68 episodes. It was later revived in 2010 for two seasons for BBC One, tracing the family after the events of the mothership under a new king and featuring Marsh reprising her role.

Marsh's other notable credits include Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy, The Eagle Has Landed, sitcom 9 to 5, 1985's Return to Oz, Willow, and an uncredited role in Elizabeth Taylor's Cleopatra.

She also co-created another series, 1991's The House of Eliott, about two aspiring fashion designers in 1920s London.

According to Deadline, in 2011, the actress suffered a stroke and heart attack shortly after the Upstairs, Downstairs revival began filming. Despite her ailing health condition, the actress retained a positive outlook towards life

In 2012, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire. (ANI)

