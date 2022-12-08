Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, has now entered the show as a wild card.

A new promo has been released by Colors TV in which Sreejita is seen locking horns with fellow contestant Tina Datta.

Also Read | Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal for Variety’s Actors on Actors – Latest Tweet by Film Updates.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6Ffd4uSaj/?hl=en

Sreejita passed mean remarks at Tina, saying "she is full of negative energy." Sreejita also took a jibe at Tina who has been accused by netizens of looking at the camera every time that she hugs Shalin.

Also Read | Song Hye kyo in Glory, Jung So-min in Alchemy Of Souls: 5 Kdrama Good Girls Turned Bad in 2022.

Later in the promo, Sreejita goes on to hug Shaleen. She even shows it off and looks at the camera, saying, "Now I can hug Shaleen."

Sreejita's entry becomes the talk of the town among Bigg Boss' avid watchers.

"Hhahahah...loved the way Sreejita exposed Tina's reality," a social media user commented.

"Woaah Sreejita is on fire," another one wrote.

Sreejita and Tina have worked together in the serial 'Uttaran'. They used to share a close bond years ago but with time their relationship turned sour due to certain reasons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)