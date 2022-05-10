On Monday, the Billboard Music Awards 2022 announced that five new artists will be part of a series of star-studded performances hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to People magazine, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott have joined the pre-announced cast list which includes Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic, announced by NBC and producers MRC. Favorite Peeps Song: Prateek Kuhad's Latest Single With Intense Music Shows Off a Difficult Chapter From Singer's Life (Watch Video).

The show honours Billboard Charts' top artists of the year in 62 categories of different music genres. American rapper Travis Scott (31) will make his first television appearance at the 2022 Billboard Awards this Sunday, six months after the tragedy of his Astroworld concert that killed 10 people and hundreds injured.

Becky G (25) will make her performance debut at the Xfinity stage awards ceremony, while Sheeran (31) with nine award-nominated will perform from Belfast, North Ireland. Lambert (38) and King (32) will be on stage to perform the best rock song nominated duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna GoHome)". Meanwhile, Scott, who was nominated for the yop dance/electric song category on the "Goose Bumps" remix, offers a "memorable" performance, although details aren't disclosed.

Other appearances include Megan Thee Stallion, Rat, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Burna Boy, and this year's Icon Award-winning Mary J. Blige, at the award show.MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC that produces BBMA and several other award shows, said the decision to book Wallen followed a "thorough review."

"We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind," MRC said in a statement to Billboard. "We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist's team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year's show," as per People magazine. The Billboard Music Awards will be live-streamed nationwide from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15th at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

