Rihanna has probably set a benchmark for maternity fashion. The Diamonds singer who's expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky has taken it seriously to take her pregnancy game a notch higher than everyone else. From picking sheer dresses to marking some stunning red carpet entries, Rihanna's fashion game isn't hurt or affected by her pregnancy. In fact, it has made it stronger and bolder than before - this includes her recent appearance for a dinner date. Heavily Pregnant Rihanna Looks Stunning in Silver Crop Top and Long Skirt at Fenty Beauty Event, DO NOT Miss Her Little Dance in This Video!

Rihanna was clicked at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for a dinner outing when she picked a sexy Miu Miu co-ord set for her appearance. The singer paired her mesh crop top with a matching skirt and looked as radiant as ever. She further accessorised her look by opting for a crystal-embellished bag by Balenciaga, a pair of silver heels by Christian Louboutin and a diamond choker. Rihanna's look for the night will definitely find a place in her maternity fashion book that includes all of her bold pregnancy attires till date. Rihanna Spotted With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky In NYC, Couple’s Latest Pics Take Internet By Storm.

Rihanna Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna's dinner date was with rapper A$AP Rocky to celebrate the occasion of Mother's Day. She's currently in her third trimester and while she hasn't revealed her exact due date, it's likely that she's due very soon.

