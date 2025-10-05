Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Actor Billy Crudup shared how he and his wife, Naomi Watts, support each other in their career in Hollywood, according to People.

During the New York Film Festival premiere of his new movie 'Jay Kelly', the actor revealed, "We've been doing this for a long time. I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can just to be supportive of the other person's agenda."

Watts previously supported her husband when they stepped out hand in hand for the August 28 premiere of Jay Kelly at the Venice International Film Festival.

Crudup and Watts were first linked in 2017 when they co-starred in Netflix's Gypsy. They later married in 2023, reported People.

The couple previously attended the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, when they gave further details about their relationship.

"We were talking about it this morning, what a power couple we were," Crudup said at the time. "It's incredibly gratifying to be by her side."

Watts agreed, saying, "It's much easier to do this with someone."

The actress added that "having someone on your team, holding the hand, a little bit of eye contact just to centre yourself" is helpful, as quoted by People.

Crudup shared that he and Watts often even give a few acting tips.

"We talk about work quite a bit, and we'll run through ideas that we'll have for scenes or characters. And I have to say that there are no competitive vibes at all," said Billy.

"The acting we love talking about, and we support each other's work," he added, as quoted by People.

'Jay Kelly' is in select theatres on Friday, November 14, and will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 5. (ANI)

