Mumbai, October 4: Actor Arjun Kapoor's kid sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to enter matrimony soon, leaving behind only some fond memories with her loved ones. The thought of Anshula leaving him is a little more upsetting than brother Arjun cares to admit. Dropping a few unseen photos from the recently held engagement ceremony, the '2 States' actor admitted that "I miss Mom even more now".

Pouring his heart out, Arjun said, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job! (red heart emoji) (sic)". Anshula Kapoor Makes Sure Her Late Mother Mona Kapoor Was a Part of Her ‘Gor Dhana’: ‘It Was Love Showing Up in Every Little Detail’ (See Pics).

Arjun Kapoor Shares Photos of Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Ceremony

"I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy," the 'Gunday' actor added.

Wishing Anshula on her new journey and welcoming Rohan Thakkar to the family, Arjun shared, "From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up (red heart emoji) All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 … you’re in for a ride! (Wink eye and red heart emoji).

Anshula made sure that her late mother, Mona Kapoor, was a part of her “Gor Dhana” ceremony. A photo of her late mother was placed on a chair decorated with her own saree, right next to Anshula during the festivities, ensuring her presence with her daughter on her special day.

Anshula's emotional post read, “A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking, ‘This is what forever should feel like.’”

