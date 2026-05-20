Entertainment News | Billy Joel Distances Himself from Upcoming Biopic 'Billy & Me,' Calls Project 'legally and Professionally Misguided'

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has distanced himself from the upcoming biographical feature film 'Billy & Me', with his representatives stating that the project has neither his approval nor rights to his music and life story, according to Variety.

According to Variety, editor and filmmaker John Ottman is set to direct Billy & Me, a feature film based on the early years of Joel's career before the release of his iconic 1973 album and song Piano Man. The film is being told through the perspective of Joel's first manager, Irwin Mazur, who reportedly discovered the singer in 1966 and managed him until his breakthrough deal with Columbia Records in 1972.

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The project has secured exclusive life rights from Mazur and Joel's longtime friend and former drummer Jon Small, who is attached as consultant, co-executive producer and second unit director. Small was part of Joel's early bands The Hassles and Attila, the latter being a short-lived acid-rock duo that released an album in 1970. Joel had once described the album as "psychedelic bullshit."

However, the film will move forward without Joel's life rights or music catalogue. In a statement issued to Variety, a representative for Joel said, "Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project."

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The statement further added, "Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided," according to Variety.

Casting for the film is currently underway, with production expected to begin this fall in Winnipeg, Canada and New York. The project follows HBO's two-part 2025 documentary And So It Goes, which explored Joel's personal and professional life.

The film may also touch upon Joel's complicated relationship with his first wife Elizabeth Weber, who was previously married to Jon Small before leaving him for Joel. Their relationship reportedly contributed to tensions within Attila and preceded a difficult period in Joel's life marked by depression and suicide attempts, themes discussed in And So It Goes.

Speaking about the film, Small said, "This is the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal of Billy's early life and rise to becoming one of the greatest musical voices of our time."

He added, "'Billy & Me' is grounded in truth, shaped with care, and built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy. As someone who was there from the very beginning, I can say this script captures not just the music, but the friendships, struggles, humor, and creative spark that defined those years."

Small further said, "Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or mythmaking. 'Billy & Me' reflects the real history with integrity and respect. I first met Billy when he was 16 years old, and after reading the script, I felt the filmmakers truly understood who he was before the world knew his name."

Director Ottman also praised the emotional core of the project, saying, "I'm really proud of the development work Adam Ripp and I did to shape 'Billy & Me' into both a deeply emotional and fun story."

"This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognized Billy's amazing talent even before Billy did himself," Ottman said. "Sure, the long hair, cigarette smoke and authentic look of the period turns me on as a filmmaker, but what truly drew me to the material was the humanity at its core. It's funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately very inspiring," according to Variety.

Filmmaker Adam Ripp has written the script and will produce the film under his ArtPhyl Pictures banner. Financing is being assembled by Jay Cohen, former Partner and Head of Film Finance and Distribution at Gersh Agency, while Grammy-nominated music executive Mitchell Leib is attached as executive music producer. (ANI)

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