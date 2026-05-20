‘One More for the Win’: Trisha Krishnan Drops Glimpses From Her ‘Magical May’ Celebrating ‘Karuppu’ Success, Fans Think It Has a Vijay Connection

Actress Trisha Krishnan has sparked significant engagement across social media platforms following her latest online post celebrating the theatrical success of her newly released film, Karuppu. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the production, the veteran actress referred to the current period as her "magical May," a statement that has prompted widespread speculation among fans regarding an indirect connection to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay. Trisha Krishnan Offered INR 12 Crore Remuneration by THIS Political Rival of Vijay for New Film? Here’s What We Know.

The fantasy action drama, which features Trisha alongside co-star Suriya, has emerged as a major commercial hit, crossing notable milestones at both the domestic and global box office within its first week of release.

Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Magical May’ Post Sparks Online Discussion

Taking to Instagram, Trisha shared a series of photos and video clips capturing candid shooting-spot moments alongside Suriya. However, it was her caption that drew the immediate attention of her followers and media commentators. "My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things #Karuppu," the actress wrote. The phrase "magical May" is being viewed by many as a nod to a succession of significant events in her life this month.

Trisha Krishnans Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4, a date that coincided with the historic state election victory of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. She was also prominently seated in the front row during Vijay’s official swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 10.

Fans Read into the Chief Minister Vijay Connection

The comment section beneath the actress's post quickly transformed into a space for fans to decode her words, with many interpreting "one more for the win" as a double celebration of her professional success and Vijay's political ascent.

While a section of users focused strictly on the box office validation of her latest film, a large number of comments directly tied the caption to her well-documented support for the newly elected Chief Minister. Observers noted that the Karuppu production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, had similarly issued a public note of thanks to Chief Minister Vijay earlier in the week, expressing gratitude after his administration granted special permissions for early morning screenings of the movie.

Internet Reacts to Trisha Krishnan's Not So Cryptic ‘Karuppu’ Success Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

‘Karuppu’ Dominates the Box Office

Despite initial hurdles, directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has sustained an impressive commercial run despite facing unexpected logistics issues on its scheduled opening day. Originally slated for a May 14 rollout, financial complications delayed the film's release by 24 hours, forcing theatres to refund advance bookings.

Once screenings officially commenced on May 15, the movie experienced substantial audience turnout. Industry trackers report that Karuppu collected INR 12.75 crore net in India on Tuesday, bringing its five-day domestic net total to INR 96.10 crore. Globally, the fantasy action drama has grossed over INR 161 crore, officially establishing it as the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career and the biggest Tamil box office hit of 2026 so far. Amid Vijay Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Says THIS in First Post After His Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM.

The project marks the first directorial collaboration between Suriya and RJ Balaji, as well as a highly anticipated on-screen reunion for Suriya and Trisha, who last shared the screen together two decades ago in the 2005 film Aaru.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).