New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently flying high on the success of her two recently released films. As the 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor rings in her 30th birthday today, take a look at her top five successful films.

1. Kabir Singh

Released in the year 2019, the film was a blockbuster hit and still remains Kiara's highest-grosser film of her career. She portrayed the role of a young medical student who falls in love with a stubborn and short-tempered person (played by Shahid Kapoor). Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film collected over Rs 380 crores at the box office. The film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film marks Kiara's second horror comedy film after 'Laxmii'. Along with her the film also starred Kartik Aryan and Tabu in prominent roles. The 'Lust stories' actor portrayed the role of young girl Reet Thakur who fakes her death in front of her family and later falls into a horror maze. The film gathered positive responses from the netizens and collected over Rs 270 crores at the box office post covid.

3. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also starred actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles. The 'Guilty' actor portrayed the role of a working woman who seeks a divorce from her husband (Varun Dhawan) after five years of marriage. The film received positive responses from the critics as well as the audience.

4. Shershaah

Based on the life of captain Vikram Batra, braveheart of the Kargil war, the film starred Kiara along with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The 'Fugly' actor portrayed the role of Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received the IIFA Best Film award.

5. Good Newwz

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film was a comedy-drama which starred Kiara along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The 30-year-old actor portrayed the role of a woman who opted for in-vitro fertilization but later falls into trouble when the sperm gets mixed up with another couple with the same surname Batra (played by Akshay and Kareena). The was declared a hit at the box office and collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

