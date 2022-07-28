Hariyali Teej or Choti Teej is celebrated by married women across India who observe the auspicious day on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of Sawan Maas. Hariyali Teej 2022 will be kept on July 31, Sunday. On this day, Hindu women dress in new traditional clothes, wear sixteen adornments and apply mehndi on their hands to beautify themselves. Green is known to be the festival colour as the festival falls during the monsoon season when the surroundings are covered with greenery, hence, giving it the name Hariyali (Green) Teej. Due to this, women look forward to adorning themselves in this bright shade to look their best and add a festive vibe to their dresses. Meanwhile, sarees are every Indian woman’s signature outfit for a festival or a wedding. For that, take some inspiration from these green saree looks for Hariyali Teej 2022 that we present to you below.

Hariyali Teej, also called Shindara Teej, is celebrated yearly during the Shravan month. It is also the first Teej of Chaturmas when women wear green clothes and green bangles with other Solah Shringar. It is believed that the women practice the sixteen-step ritual of Solah Shringar to keep their husbands protected from all evils. So, plan your Shringar by deciding upon what type of saree you should wear on this occasion. Get five celeb-inspired saree ideas from these B-town actresses who donned six yards of pure grace in style. From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, below are the best green saree looks that are a must-try on Hariyali Teej.

1. Alia Bhatt in Kanchivaram Saree

Stop and stare at this Bollywood beauty who wore the green silk saree to give the perfect ethnic spell for the season. Her classic saree with a sleeveless blouse gave her a bit of a stylish edge. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt & Other B-town Actresses In their Gorgeous Pink Sarees (View Pics)

Alia Bhatt

2. Shanaya Kapoor in Stylish Georgette Saree

If you want to rock your day in the most fashionable sense, take a cue from this style icon who draped the regal saree with a trendy fashion. Her gorgeous avatar can serve you with ethnicity and glamour.

Shanaya Kapoor

3. Kiara Advani in Organza Saree

Her sartorial choice can be your pick for the Hariyali Teej! The intricately-designed saree with an enhanced look can add some drama to your festival. She is definitely stealing hearts with her ravishing look.

Kiara Advani

4. Janhvi Kapoor in Floral Saree

Janhvi Kapoor puts her stylish foot forward with this chic saree with a mix of floral and magpie prints. The matching blouse adds more detail to her vibrant fashion that’s lit!

Janhvi Kapoor

5. Aditi Rao Hydari in Silk Organza Saree

The pickle green saree is all elegance! Glam it up like Aditi, who donned the beautiful saree with utmost grace. She is definitely on fleek with the classic traditional look that is as exceptional as the actress herself.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Be the most stylish version of yourself by taking saree ideas from these gorgeous actresses. Make the most of this festive day while sticking to your traditions and choosing your authentic style for the day. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

