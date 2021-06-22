Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Southern superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Tuesday turned a year older, and to mark the occasion, celebrities and netizens flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor.

"You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining," actor Keerthy Suresh tweeted.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, too, conveyed his best wishes for Vijay.

"Happy birthday @actorvijay!! Wishing you a great day and a memorable year ahead," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Amritha called the birthday boy her 'coach'.

"Your Birthday is a festival for all us. You still live with me as a Coach in all ways Happy Birthday Coach," Amritha tweeted.

Filmmaker Rajesh M Salva treated Vijay's fans with a throwback picture of the two.

"Such a humble person! As quiet as a grenade, brings out an explosive performance on screen. A rare combination of aggression and calmness. His silence always speaks louder than words can seldom do. Happy birthday #thalapathyVijay sir," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also showered Vijay with birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday @actorvijay May All Your Dreams Come True. #HappyBirthdayThalapath," he tweeted.

Actor Hansika Motwani shared an adorable selfie with Vijay on his birthday

"#HappyBirthdayThalapathy have a blessed year," she tweeted.

"Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday," Dulquer Salmaan wrote.

A day ago, the makers of Vijay's new Tamil film dropped the new look poster of his upcoming film 'Beast'.

In the poster, he can be seen wielding a gun in his intense avatar. For the unversed, Vijay was last seen in the action-drama 'Master'. (ANI)

