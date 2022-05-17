Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): A new series of 'Black Mirror' Season 6 is returning to Netflix after a long break.

Almost three years after Season 5 of the dystopian drama premiered on the streaming service in June 2019, a new anthology series of 'Black Mirror' is in preparation and the cast is underway, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season is expected to have more episodes than Season 5 but will continue the show's trend of producing longer and more cinematic stories.

Season 5 consists of only three parts starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

The previous season aired back in 2019. After the COVID 19 pandemic hit, creator Charlie Brooker said in an interview that making more episodes of the series felt wrong during such a real-life global tragedy. "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," he told U.K.'s Radio Times. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

However, there was also a behind-the-scenes drama when production was stopped.

'Black Mirror' was produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones through the House of Tomorrow, under the production company of the Endemol Shine Group. The duo left the group in 2020 and launched a new production banner, Broke and Bones, with Netflix as a major investor.

However, Black Mirror's rights remained with Endemol, which was acquired by Banijay Group. So the creative duo were in Broke and Bones, and 'Black Mirror' was stuck in Banijay. Then Netflix came in and licensed Banijay's Black Mirror and returned access to the title to Brooker and Jones once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no new season productions, cast details (except for ongoing casts) or premiere dates have been set. Since the previous season of Black Mirror, Brooker and Jones have produced two annual end-of-year specials for streamers, 'Death to 2020' and 'Death to 2021'. (ANI)

