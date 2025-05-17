Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Legendary actor Dharmendra's Instagram feed is flooded with priceless images from yesteryear cinema.

On Saturday, he once again treated fans to a vintage picture from past. Dharmendra shared a beautiful snap in which he could be seen receiving autograph from late actor Ashok Kumar, who was fondly called 'Dada Moni' by his loved ones.

Also Read | Babil Khan No Longer Part of Sai Rajesh Film ‘Baby’, Actor to Take ‘Some Time Off’ After Viral Breakdown Video (See Post).

We can also spot late filmmaker Asit Sen and comedian Mohan Choti in the image.

"Friends, an autograph from Dada Muni on hundred rupees note . lovely memories. Director Asht sen and Mohan choti are watching thirdly," Dharmendra captioned the post.

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Trailer: Mani Ratnam's Trailer Packs Punch; Promises Film That Will Be Engrossing Watch! (Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJwZS9RhTn2/?hl=en

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and flooded comment section with heartfelt reactions.

Dharmendra's son and actor Bobby Deol dropped a string of heart emojis.

"Golden era," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Looking ahead, the actor has a number of exciting projects lined up.

Dharmendra will next star in the war drama 'Ikkis', which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.The film will see Dharmendra share the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)